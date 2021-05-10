Highlights of the day: UMC adjusting foundry quotes

DIGITIMES staff

Tight capacity and strong demand have been sending foundry service quotes rising. UMC has plans to raise its 28nm process quotes by almost 13% in July, and will adjust them upwards again in first-quarter 2022. MediaTek has received sufficient support from TSMC, and the chip vendor is also looking to employ the foundry house's advanced InFO_PoP packaging technology for new handset chips. Notebook panel prices have also been rising, and the upward pricing trend is expected to continue through the end of 2021.

UMC to raise quotes for 28nm process: United Microelectronics (UMC) plans to raise its 12-inch foundry quotes for 28nm process technology by about 13% starting July, according to industry sources.

MediaTek looking to use TSMC InFO_PoP for handset APs: MediaTek is developing new flagship handset SoCs with performance specs comparable to Apple's A series APs for iPhones, and may also adopt TSMC's advanced InFO_PoP packaging technology for the new chips, according to industry sources.

Quotes for notebook panels to keep hiking to year-end 2021: Quotes for notebook panels are likely to continue moving upward through the end of 2021 as demand for notebooks supporting stay-at-home activities remains robust, according to industry sources.