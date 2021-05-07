Displays
RiTdisplay steps into batteries for use in UPS
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

PM (passive matrix) OLED panel maker RiTdisplay is developing high-power batteries mainly for use in UPS and expects shipments to begin in the third or fourth quarter of 2021, according to the company at a May 6 investor conference.

RiTdisplay invested NT$100 million (US$3.5 million) in the first quarter of 2021 to acquire a 23% stake in WellTech Energy, a Taiwan-based battery pack maker, for strategic partnership.

While RiTdisplay has order visibility all the way to the end of 2021, it may only satisfy 70% of its total orders due to short supply of IC components, the company said.

Of applications RiTdisplay supplied its PMOLED panel to in 2020, smart wearable devices accounted for 32%, industrial equipment 29%, health care and medical displays 17%, communication/networking devices 16% and smart electric home appliances 6%.

RiTdiplay expects PMOLED panels used in smart electric home appliances, 5G communication/networking devices and medical displays to become the main sources of business growth in 2021 and 2022.

RiTdisplay has also been in cooperation with a biotechnological company to develop prototype PMOLED-based light-therapy face masks.

RiTdisplay posted consolidated revenues of NT$454.3 million, gross margin of 25.15%, operating profit of NT$48.3 million, net profit of NT$67.3 million and net EPS of NT$1.01 for the first quarter of 2021. The company has decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$3.00 for 2020, accounting for 98.04% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$3.06.

