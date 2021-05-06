Bits + chips
Highlights of the day: Foxconn-Yageo JV targets small ICs
DIGITIMES staff

EMS giant Foxconn, taking a step further in its transformation, has formed a joint venture with passive component maker Yageo for the development and sales of what they call "small ICs" - semiconductor chips with ASP lower than US$2.00. Meanwhile, TSMC has seen orders from Bitmain pick up for 5nm chips used in cryptomining. TSMC is also expected to make 6nm processors for Sony's redesigned PS5 games console.

Foxconn, Yageo to form semiconductor JV: Foxconn (Hon Hai) Technology Group and Yageo have announced plans to form a joint venture for the development and sale of semiconductors.

TSMC sees orders for cryptomining chips pick up: Bitmain, a vendor of bitcoin mining ASICs and equipment, has placed 5nm chip orders with TSMC with production slated to kick off starting the third quarter, according to industry sources.

Suppliers to gear up for PS5 redesign: Suppliers including foundry TSMC are expected to kick off production for the redesign of Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5) games console between the second and third quarters of 2022, according to industry sources.

Realtime news
Supply chain
Disconnected ICT Supply Chains: New Power Plays Unfolding
Research insights
  1. Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to grow sequentially in 2Q21
  2. White-box ODMs see increasing penetration in global server shipments
  3. China 1Q21 smartphone shipments increase 9%, says Digitimes Research
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.