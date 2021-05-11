Just Kitchen poised for IPO in New York

Judy Lin, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Just Kitchen Holdings, a Taiwan-based startup provider of meal/food delivery services, will undertake IPO on New York's OTC Markets in late May, according to company co-founder and CEO Jason Chen.

Just Kitchen, founded in June 2019, completed listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and DAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in April 2021 and will go public in New York later this month, Chen said.

Just Kitchen's business model is to set up central and satellite kitchens and cooperate with restaurant chains, food/beverage brands, food delivery platforms.

Just Kitchen set up its first central kitchen and more than 10 satellite ones to provide delivery services for more than eight food brands in 2020. In 2021, Just Kitchen set up its second central kitchen and plans to add more than 15 satellite kitchens and cooperate with more food brands.

Just Kitchen has Taiwanese food/restaurant brands to Hong Kong, and will begin to tap markets in Singapore, the Philippines and the US in the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

Starting operation in March 2020, Just Kitchen has seen orders for delivery services increase to 90,000 in monthly numbers.