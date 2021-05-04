Intel to invest US$3.5 billion to boost advanced packaging technologies

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Intel has announced plans to invest US$3.5 billion to equip its New Mexico operations for the manufacturing of advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, including its Foveros 3D packaging technology.

The multiyear investment is expected to create at least 700 high-tech jobs and 1,000 construction jobs and support an additional 3,500 jobs in the state. Planning activities begin immediately, with construction expected to start in late 2021, according to Intel.

Intel's Foveros advanced 3D packaging technology enables the company to build processors with compute tiles stacked vertically, rather than side-by-side, providing greater performance in a smaller footprint. It also allows Intel to mix and match compute tiles to optimize for cost and power efficiency, the company indicated.

Intel continued that the move from system-on-chip to "system on package" will enable Intel to meet increasing computing performance needs for artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and the edge. Investing in the company's manufacturing operations is a also key component of its recently announced IDM 2.0 strategy.

"A key differentiator for our IDM 2.0 strategy is our unquestioned leadership in advanced packaging, which allows us to mix and match compute tiles to deliver the best products," said Keyvan Esfarjani, senior VP and GM of manufacturing and operations for Intel. "We're seeing tremendous interest in these capabilities from the industry, especially following the introduction of our new Intel Foundry Services."