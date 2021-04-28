Highlights of the day: Component shortages continue to affect ICT supply chain

DIGITIMES staff

The ICT supply chain continues to be influenced by serious component shortages and UMC is now looking to have its major clients to enter into 3-year supply agreement. Meanwhile, LCD panel supply is expected to grow worse as some key component suppliers such as Corning and AUO are set to perform annual maintenance in the near future. Kinsus' capacity is expected to increase by 30% in 2021 to satisfy growing orders from clients.

UMC eyeing long-term contracts with major clients: Pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) is striving to get its major clients including Samsung Electronics, MediaTek and Qualcomm to enter into 3-year supply agreements, according to industry sources.

LCD panels supply worsening: With Corning and AU Optronics (AUO) planning to undertake annual maintenance for their fabs shortly, the current tight supply of glass substrates and LCD panels is likely to worsen in the near term, according to industry sources.

Kinsus to raise ABF substrate capacity by 30% in 2021: IC substrate maker Kinsus Interconnect Technology expects ABF substrate shipments to grow to 35% in terms of revenue contribution ratio in 2021, when at least a 30% additional production capacity will come online.