Highlights of the day: Cryptominers scramble for large-capacity SSDs

The crytopmining fever is sweeping across China where miners are buying out all large-capacity SSDs available on the spot market ahead of the start of trading of the new crypto coin Chia. Supply of SSDs has been constrained by shortage of controller ICs. NAND flash device controller and module supplier Phison Electronics recently has raised its product prices again. Meanwhile, Taiwan's top LCD panel makers, AUO and Innolux, are optimistic about miniLED applications.

Cryptomining demand for large-capacity SSDs surges in China: China-based cryptomining hardware makers are "panic buying" all the available large-capacity SSDs from the spot market, according to industry sources.

Phison hikes chip prices again: NAND flash device controller and module supplier Phison Electronics has raised its quotes for the second time this year to reflect rising foundry and backend costs, as well as costs of IC substrates and other related chip components, according to industry sources.

AUO, Innolux optimistic about miniLED backlighting: Taiwan's top LCD makers believe Apple's adopting miniLED backlighting for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will encourage other device vendors to follow suit, spurring demand for such applications.

