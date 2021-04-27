ITRI-developed intelligent machinery cloud platform to start operation

Chloe Liao, Taichung; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) will start operation of an in-house-developed intelligent machinery cloud computing platform in July 2021 to help companies migrate to smart manufacturing.

Taiwan has been promoting installation of smart machine boxes (SMBs) at factories operated mostly by small- to medium-size manufacturers. But these machine boxes are not mutually compatible with lots of efforts needed to develop supporting software.

ITRI's Intelligent Machinery Technology Center (IMTC) has developed the new platorm with help from Institute for Information Industry (III), Precision Machinery Research & Development Center and Metal Industries Research & Development Center.

The platform features standardized SMB run-time environment and information model, environment for developing software solutions and procedures for installing such solutions, as well as a system for e-operation of solutions available at the platform including a payment scheme.

IMTC has standardized OS (operating system), including communication protocol and information model, to enable operation of the same software solutions at SMBs developed by different companies and a single SMB to operate solutions developed by different developers.

There are more than 100 software solutions available at the platform at present and 50 more are aimed to be added each year.