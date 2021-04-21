Highlights of the day: UMC foundry quotes to rise sharply in 2022

DIGITIMES staff

Taiwan-based pure-play foundry house UMC has told clients that it will raise manufacturing quotes in 2022. Some mature segments at UMC will see at least a 40% rise in foundry quotes. Some IC designers, such as Phison and Silicon Motion, who are keen on securing supply, have already placed orders with their foundry partners for 2022. Singapore is well-known for its service and finance sectors, but it has ambitions to play a bigger role in manufacturing in Southeast Asia. Yip Wei Kiat, Singapore's trade representative in Taipei, told Digitimes in a recent interview how his country can be a gateway for manfacturers seeking to invest in ASEAN.

UMC plans 40% price hike in 2022: United Microelectronics (UMC) is negotiating contracts for next year, when the pure-play foundry plans to initiate another price hikes, according to sources at IC design houses.

Phison, Silicon Motion place NAND controller foundry orders for 2022: NAND flash controller specialists Phison Electronics and Silicon Motion Technology have placed orders for 2022 with their foundry partners, but are still aware tight mature process capacity may disrupt their shipments next year, according to industry sources.

Singapore can be springboard into ASEAN, says Singaporean trade representative in Taipei: Singapore is well-known for its services and finance sectors, but there is much more to the economy of the Southeast Asian country, which is keen on expanding its manufacturing and can be a gateway for Taiwanese firms looking to establish a foothold in the region.