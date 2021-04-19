Higgstec sees industrial touch panel orders rebound

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Higgstec has seen a rebound in orders for industrial-control touch panels, which are likely to become a growth driver for 2021.

Shipments for industrial control applications are likely to account for 40-45% of the company's total sales in 2021, followed by military applications at 15-20%, and medical applications at 15%, the company said.

Its new plant in Yilan, northeast Taiwan, will kick off commercial production in the second quarter of 2021, which will ramp up its production capacity by 25% in the year, said the company, adding that it aims to double its capacity in three years.

However, the company saw its revenues decline 20% sequentially and 14.53% on year to NT$71.79 million (US$2.51 million) in March due to a reduction in capacity utilization rate resulting from the migration of its production equipment to the Yilan plant.

Revenues for first-quarter 2021 totaled NT$252 .04 million, increasing 16.83% from a year earlier, with a gross margin of 30%.

The company expects its performance to return to normal in April as many clients have resumed order pull-ins, expecting its gross margin to stand at 28-30% for all of 2021.