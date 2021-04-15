Audix sees business growth from new businesses

Julian Ho, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Electronic component distributor Audix has stepped into manufacturing components on an OEM basis and providing testing and certification services for communication/networking devices, and they have become main sources of business growth, according to the company.

First-quarter 2021 operating profit for OEM manufacturing grew 27% on year and that for testing/certification services hiked 71%, Audix said.

Audix has landed OEM orders for plastic components of VCMs (voice coil motors) from US- and China-based smartphone vendors. Besides, Audix has seen orders increasing for EP6-type transformers used in ultrasonic sensors of car parking assistance systems. The company has also received orders for OEM production and testing/certification of automotive electronic components from China- and Taiwan-based supply chain makers as well as orders for testing/certification of 5G smartphones from China- and South Korea-based vendors.

Audix established testing equipment and capability for 5G NR (new radio) and SAR (specific absorption rate) at the end of 2020, and then obtained RCB (recognized certification body) qualification from Taiwan's National Communications Commission as well as accreditation from TAF (Taiwan Accreditation Foundation), US FCC (Federal Communications Commission) and Japan-based C&S (Certification Technical Support Center) in first-quarter 2021. Audix is also capable of testing Wi-Fi 6, NB (narrow band)-IoT and other wireless communication devices.

Audix posted consolidated revenues of NT$6.365 billion (US$224 million), gross margin of 20.40%, operating profit of NT$663.9 million, net profit of NT$448.7 million and net EPS of NT$4.25 for 2020, and will distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$3.30 for the year.

Audix has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.516 billion, gross margin of 21.51%, operating profit of NT$157.6 million and net profit of NT$182.2 million for first-quarter 2021.

Audix: Revenue proportion by business group, 1Q21 Business group Revenue proportion Operating profit proportion Sales and distribution of electronic components 46% 10% OEM manufacturing 42% 66% Testing/certification services 12% 24%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021