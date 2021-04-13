Notebook ODMs remain upbeat about 2Q21 shipments

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Notebook ODMs remain optimistic about shipments in the second quarter of 2021, but are aware that the ongoing chip and component shortages may constrain their shipment growth during the quarter.

Wistron shipped 5.4 million notebooks in the first quarter and expects all product lines to see double-digit sequential shipment growths in the second quarter. However, component shortages remain a major issue despite clients' robust demand.

Inventec is also concerned about the short supply of components and only estimates a single-digit sequential increase in second-quarter shipments. Since brand vendors are all competing fiercely to secure components supply, shortages are expected to worsen in the second quarter. Inventec shipped 4.8 million notebooks in the first quarter, down 7.69% sequentially.

Compal Electronics shipped a total of 13.1 million notebooks in the first quarter, down 17% sequentially, but expects the volumes to pick up in the second quarter. Quanta shipped 19 million notebooks in the first quarter.

Notebook ODMs are upbeat about 2Q21 shipments

Photo: Digitimes file photo