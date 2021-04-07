Green energy
Taipower completes largest PV power station in Taiwan
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) has completed a 150MWp PV power station, the largest in the country.

Sitting on a former salt farm in south Taiwan, the NT$9.65 billion (US$339 million) station consists of about 480,000 PV modules, with a 15MW energy storage system, Taipower noted.

The station is expected to generate 200 million kWh of electricity a year, equivalent to annual power demand by 57,000 households and annual carbon reductions by 114,000 metric tons, Taipower indicated.

The PV modules, components, inverters and step-up transformers used to connect the station with power grids were all locally produced, Taipower said.

PV

Taipower's PV power station in southern Taiwan
Photo: Company

