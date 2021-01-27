StrongLED to tap niche LED lighting market

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED lighting solution provider StrongLED Lighting System has set up a new business unit for marketing high-end commercial and professional lighting solutions in China and Taiwan, according to the company.

Such high-end lighting solutions appeal by smart and health-centric full-spectrum lighting and are intended to circumvent already intense price competition for ordinary LED lighting solutions, StrongLED explained.

StrongLED said it has cooperated with universities and research organizations in Taiwan for R&D of smart and health-centric LED lighting technology and is poised to start trial production. Beginning second-quarter 2021, StrongLED will set up marketing channels for high-end commercial and professional lighting solutions in China and Taiwan over the next three years, it noted.

High-end commercial and professional lighting solutions will be mainly used in offices and retail stores, with Japan-based Nichia, Germany-based Osram Opto Semiconductors and US-based Bridgelux to be main suppliers of LED chips.

StrongLED has appointed Lawrence Lin, former executive president for the largest China-based LED lighting maker MLS and CEO for MLS' subsidiary Ledvance, as CEO for the new business unit.

According to industry sources, the China market value for commercial lighting is estimated at CNY100 billion (US$15.4 billion) a year and leading vendors have a combined market share of below 10%, adding that there are few vendors focusing on smart and health-centric lighting products.

StrongLED focuses business on local governments' landscape lighting projects and outdoor/indoor lighting solutions used in commercial facilities, exhibition centers and museums in China. StrongLED saw 2020 business operation in China impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but demand is rebounding in the first quarter of 2021, company chairman James Chang indicated.

StrongLED posted consolidated revenues of NT$903 million (US$31.7 million) for 2020, shrinking 26.67% on year.

Lawrence Lin, CEO for new business unit under StrongLED Lighting System

Photo: Digitimes file photo