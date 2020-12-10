StrongLED sees order visibility till 1Q21

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED lighting solution provider StrongLED has obtained orders with shipments scheduled until first-quarter 2021, according to company chairman James Chang.

Demand for landscape, outdoor and indoor commercial lighting in China plunged in first-half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chang said. As the pandemic eased, local governments in China restarted landscape lighting procurement projects in the third quarter, pushing up demand for commercial lighting, Chang noted.

The China market of outdoor and indoor commercial lighting from hotels, retail facilities, exhibition/convention centers, sports facilities, museums and others is estimated at CNY100 billion (US$15.2 billion) in value a year and there has been no oligopoly, with leading China-based suppliers together occupying less than 10% of the market, Chang indicated.

For indoor commercial lighting, StrongLED said it offers smart, health-oriented and human-centric lighting using IoT-based lighting control technology.

Of its January-September 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$614.3 million (US$21.2 million), 81% came from commercial lighting, 8% from landscape projects, and 10% from ODM shipments.

In 2021, StrongLED expects more landscape lighting projects from China.

StrongLED: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$m) 3Q20 Q/Q Y/Y Jan-Sep 2020 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 273.5 20.51% (18.33%) 614.3 (34.60%) Gross margin 33.13% (9.09pp) 2.55pp 36.20% 8.73pp Operating profit 11.1 (72.56%) 118.05% 26.1 171.83% Net profit 17.4 (52.31%) 342.78% 39.5 267.66% Net EPS (NT$) 0.46 1.06

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, December 2020

StrongLED chairman James Chang

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, December 2020