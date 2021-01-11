Bits + chips
UMC says no significant financial impact from power disruption at fabs
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

UMC has reported a power outage occured at its fabs in Taiwan on January 9, but there was no significant impact.

Power supply to fabs 8A and 8CD in Hsinchu was briefly disrupted on the afternoon of January 9 because of an equipment abnormality, but emergency steps were made to enable resumption of production, said the foundry house.

UMC said all its personnel are safe and equipment operation is back to normal, while fabs 8A and 8CD are continuing to resume to full operations.

It said there will be no significant impact on UMC's overall financial situation.

UMC said the company and a small number of customers may encounter adjustments to wafer shipment dates, but it will closely monitor the situation and update the latest shipment status to customers accordingly if this happens.

