Highlights of the day: 3nm process development challenging

DIGITIMES staff

Development of 3nm process challenging TSMC, Samsung: TSMC and Samsung Electronics have both encountered different but critical bottlenecks in the development of their respective 3nm process technologies, according to industry sources.

Chip resistor prices rising in China: China-based channel distributors have raised their prices for chip resistors though some major manufacturers have stressed they did not start the upward pricing trend.

PCB makers uncertain about 2Q21 on looming variables: Taiwan-based PCB makers are optimistic about demand growth in the first quarter of 2021, but are uncertain whether the momentum will carry on in the second quarter.