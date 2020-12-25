Highlights of the day: Taiwanese component makers to see strong 1H21

DIGITIMES staff

Companies in Taiwan's PCB supply chain are expected to enjoy the business opportunities from Intel's new Whitley server platform starting the second quarter of 2021, while notebook demand will stay strong in the first quarter of 2021 due to the stay-at-home economy and will boost orders to related component makers during the period. TSMC is having no concern on loss of orders from Qualcomm and Nvidia to Samsung as its existing clients' demand for advanced manufacturing process remains brisk.

PCB makers may ramp up shipments for new-gen servers in 2Q21: Taiwan's PCB supply chain players are expected to gradually ramp up shipments for servers adopting Intel's next-generation Whitley platform starting second-quarter 2021 at the earliest, according to industry sources.

Notebook component suppliers continue to see orders ramp up: Notebook component suppliers continue to see a ramp-up in orders, and are expected to enjoy a particularly strong first quarter in 2021, according to industry sources.

TSMC sees promising demand from Apple for advanced node manufacturing: TSMC has seen promising demand from Apple as well as its other major clients for advanced process manufacturing, with the loss of orders from Qualcomm and Nvidia unlikely to constrain its growth over the next several years, according to industry sources.