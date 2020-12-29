IT + CE
Acer subsidiary AST listed on OTC
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Acer Synergy Tech (AST), which provide IT system integration services, has been listed on the Taipei Exchange, Taiwan's over-the-counter (OTC) bourse, at an initial price of NT$60 (US$2.08) per share.

AST also provides data center and IT infrastructure planning services for enterprises, information infrastructure operation services as well as outsourced infrastructure management services, and has semiconductor manufacturers as its major client group.

While semiconductor manufacturers' expansion of production capacities has been generating significant demand, AST is looking to potential business from traditional manufacturers in Taiwan, many of them are leading makers in their respective sectors, and they have demand for IT services and cloud computing-based operation during digital transformation, AST chairman Maverick Shih said.

AST said it is able to provide single-window services at different locations worldwide for multinational enterprises using Acer's global marketing network. For clients, this saves the need for seeking local system integration service providers in each region of their operational bases.

AST has won a contract from an international enterprise headquartered in Norway for deploying IT networks at its more than 100 operational bases in 25 countries, with the contract covering hardware/software planning, network establishment and after-sale maintenance services.

AST also integrates IT solutions with OT (operational technology) ones to help local small- to medium-size manufacturers' digital transformation.

Acer Synergy Tech chairman Maverick Shih

AST chairman Maverick Shih
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, December 2020

