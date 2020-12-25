Bits + chips
Passive component maker Ta-I to set up new plant in Vietnam
Jane Wang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based chip resistor specialist Ta-I Technology will invest a total of US$12 million in the establishment of a production subsidiary in Vietnam, according to a resolution approved by the company's board of directors.

Setting up the subsidiary is to satisfy the company's local customers, said Ta-I, adding that the unit will initially provide backend services. The investment project will be funded by its own cash, the company added.

As the investment project is still at its initial stage, Tai-I continued it is still evaluating possible locations for the production subsidiary.

Fellow passive component company Chilisin Electronics already has a factory site in Vietnam, which has enjoyed a ramp-up in inductor and power choke orders amid the escalating US-China trade war, according to industry sources. Chilisin's Vietnam site has seen clear order visibility, particularly the visibility of orders for mini molding chokes, for the next four months, the sources said.

