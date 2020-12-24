IT + CE
81 million jobs lost in Asia-Pacific amid COVID-19, says ILO
Alex Chen, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the job market in the Asia-Pacific region, with an estimated 81 million jobs lost in 2020, according to a new report from the Intenational Labor Organization (ILO).

The ILO report said working-hour losses have also pushed an additional 22-25 million employed into working poverty in the region.

The report warns that the overall size of the fiscal response in the region has been insufficient to offset the costs of labor market turmoil in the wake of COVID-19.

