Highlights of the day: II-VI reportedly to join Apple supply chain

DIGITIMES staff

US-based II-VI is expected to supply VCSEL chips, which will be used in ToF LiDAR scanners for the next-generation iPhones set to be released next year, to Apple. Meanwhile, Taiwan server makers' shipments are expected to be brisk in 2021 thanks to strong demand and new CPU platforms from Intel and AMD. Insufficient wafer foundry support has also benefited second-tier IC design houses and will boost their profitability in the fourth quarter of 2020.

II-VI to enter supply chain for iPhones with LiDAR sensors, sources say: US-based II-VI is expected to enter the supply chain for Apple's next-generation iPhones by fabricating VCSEL chips for time-of-flight (ToF) LiDAR scanners, according to industry sources.

Taiwan server makers upbeat about shipment prospects for 2021: Taiwan's server makers are generally upbeat about their shipment prospects for 2021 thanks mainly to strong demand for datacenter applications and server replacement boom to be driven by the launch of new x86 server processors probably in first-quarter next year, although the pandemic remains the largest variable that may affect their normal production and shipments, according to industry sources.

Second-tier IC design houses to enjoy profit growth in 4Q20: Tight foundry capacity resulting in insufficient chip supplies and rising chip ASPs already buoyed Taiwan's first-tier fabless chipmakers' profits in the third quarter. Such scenario has started favoring smaller-scale fabless firms, particularly display driver IC suppliers, according to industry sources.