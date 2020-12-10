Superior Plating swings to profitability

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Superior Plating Technology is expected to turn profitable in 2020 after five years of losses, thanks to increases in shipments arising from Apple's adoption of Type-C for its devices, according to industry sources.

With a factory in China and another in Thailand, Superior Plating provides metal and plastic surface treatment services and OEM electroplating services for semiconductor lead frames, terminals, material trips and LED stents.

Superior Plating had about 50% of first-half 2020 consolidated revenues coming from surface treatment services for components of Apple products and the proportion has risen to 60% currently, the sources said. Due to booming shipments to Apple, Superior Plating has fully utilized the production capacity at its China factory, the sources noted.

Because of strict regulations on environmental protection, Superior Plating does not plan to set up electroplating capacity in Taiwan, but is mulling establishing a joint venture in Taiwan to make components for electric vehicles (EV) with Japan-based makers.

Superior Plating has reported consolidated revenues of NT$123.2 million for November, the highest monthly level with growth of 17.47% sequentially and 55.97% on year, and those of NT$908.6 million for January-November increased 29.01% on year.