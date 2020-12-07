Kinpo and Compal in mutual capacity support

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

EMS provider Kinpo Electronics and notebook ODM Compal Electronics will support each other in utilizing production capacities and marketing resources, according to Kinpo president Andrew Chen.

Both companies are headed by the same chairman, Rock Hsu.

Kinpo has factories in Thailand, the Philippine, Malaysia, Mexico and Brazil, while Compal is expanding its production capacity in Vietnam. Both have several factories in China.

Kinpo and Compal can support each other in production capacity, Chen said, adding Kinpo has set up many marketing bases in the US, Europe and Southeast Asia for own-brand products, and Compal can capitalize on the channel to promote own-brand products.

Kinpo has developed several new product items and begun testing or small-volume trial production in fourth-quarter 2020, Chen indicated. The new product items include those used in 5G/6G-based solutions, AI and edge computing in combination with AR/VR technologies, low-orbit satellite communication, mmWave communication and detection, Chen said.

Kinpo is also considering setting up a factory in India, Chen noted.

Kinpo Electronics: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$m) 3Q20 Q/Q Y/Y Jan-Sep 2020 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 34,787 25.45% (1.49%) 90,720 (11.68%) Gross margin 6.44% (0.53pp) (0.07pp) 6.50% (0.09pp) Operating profit 371 168.84% 6.61% 382 (71.56%) Net profit 154 (38.15%) (8.33%) 447 (28.37%) Net EPS (NT$) 0.11 0.33

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, December 2020

Kinpo president Andrew Chen

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, December 2020