Polytronics gearing up for EV-use IGBT thermal solutions

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's protection components and heat dissipation solutions provider Ploytronics is set to complete in first-half 2021 the acquisition of German chemical firm Henkel's thermal clad dielectric (TCLAD) material business unit in the US for US$26 million, as part of its efforts to tap immense business opportunities for EV-use IGBT thermal solutions, according to company sources.

Polytronics said an acquisition agreement signed in July between its subsidiary TCLAD Technology and Henkel is expected to gain approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) in the first quarter of 2021 at the earliest, with ownership transfer to be completed within one month after the approval is given.

Polytronics said after the acquisition is completed, its thermal conductive board business unit will become part of TCLAD to carry out cooperative production, marketing and service operations with the thermal clad dielectric material division purchased from Henkel.

Polytronics has expressed confidence that the deal will significantly boost the firm's overall business scales and market shares, given the firm's easy access to the China market, now the world's largest EV sales outlet, and the high-quality brand image of Henkel's TCLAD offerings in US and Europe auto markets.

As a leading specialist in the PPTC (polymeric positive temperature coefficient) resistor production, Polytronics not only has been engaged in production of thermal conductive boards mainly for LED headlight applications for over 10 years, but has also developed IGBT inverter thermal solutions in cooperation with domestic automotive heat-dissipation modules makers and tapped into the supply chains of major automakers in Europe with the solutions, according to industry sources.