Highlights of the day: Global server shipments to grow in 2021 with keener competition among makers

DIGITIMES staff

Foxconn reportedly has entered Google' datacenter server supply chain, ready to ship to the client from its plant in the US state of Wisconsin. The latest development is expected to heat up competition among server makers next year. Taiwan-based leadframe makers have also entered the supply chain for Tesla's charging piles, which promises to boost their shipments for automotive applications in 2021. The US-China trade war has prompted Qualcomm to seek closer partnerships with Taiwan's semiconductor firms, including TSMC and ASE.

Competition among server manufacturers to become fiercer in 2021: With Foxconn Technology (Hon Hai Precision Industry) reportedly breaking into the supply chain for Google's datacenter servers, competition among server ODMs will be fierce in 2021, industry observers believe.

Taiwan leadframe makers join Tesla supply chain for EV chargers: Taiwan-based leadframe makers including Jih Lin Technology and SDI have reportedly cut into the supply chain for Tesla's charging piles, and are poised to embrace significant increases in their shipments for automotive applications in 2021, according to industry sources.

Qualcomm stepping up cooperation with Taiwan semiconductor firms: Qualcomm has strengthened its ties with Taiwan's semiconductor sector in the wake of the US-China trade war, resulting in increased orders and strong sales for related supply chain makers in 2020 despite the pandemic-induced impacts, according to industry sources.