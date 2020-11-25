MILLA selects Leddar Pixell for autonomous shuttle

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

LeddarTech, a leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, has disclosed it has been selected by the MILLA Group as the supplier for their cocoon LiDAR sensor. The MILLA Group has selected the Leddar Pixell as the front-end LiDAR for their MILLA POD autonomous shuttle.

The Leddar Pixell provides a 180-degree horizontal field of view (FoV) and can offer 360-degree coverage of a vehicle when four modules are used, said the company. The Leddar Pixell offers shock and vibration resistance meeting ISO 16750-3 requirements and complies with the SAE J1455 standard for heavy dust intrusion, positioning the Leddar Pixell for use in the industrial vehicle markets requiring robustness and durability.

The Leddar Pixell is IP67 certified and provides an MTBF of more than 148,000 hours, which is equivalent to 10 times that of scanning solutions, said the company.

"MILLA has engaged with LeddarTech on the robust Leddar Pixell for our MILLA POD. The POD is an innovative autonomous shuttle that has been deployed throughout Europe and North America," stated Eric Gendarme, managing director of the MILLA Group. "The radical changes we implemented in the POD related to the design lend themselves well to the Leddar Pixell; this LiDAR enables us to have a 180-degree field of view, which increases safety and overall reliability of our autonomous shuttle."