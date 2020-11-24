Bits + chips
Highlights of the day: Foundry quotes rising
DIGITIMES staff

Tight capacity has already sent pure-play foundries raising quotes for the 8-inch segment by 10-15% in fourth-quarter 2020, and further rises are expected in 2021. Demand for 8-inch and smaller silicon wafers is also rebounding. Prices are also sharply rising for ABF substrates after a fire disrupted productiin at a major supplier, and now delivery time for ABF substrates could extend to as long as three quarters.

Eight-inch foundry quotes to rise up to 40% in 2021: Pure-play foundries including Globalfoundries, United Microelectronics (UMC) and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) have raised their 8-inch foundry quotes by 10-15% in the fourth quarter, with the quotes set to rise by another 20-40% in 2021, according to industry sources.

Demand for 8-inch and smaller silicon wafers rebounds: Semiconductor-grade silicon wafer makers, mainly GlobalWafers, Formosa Sumco Technology (FST) and Wafer Works, have seen demand for 8-inch and smaller models sharply rebound since mid-November 2020, according to industry sources.

Tight ABF substrate supply pushing up prices, lead times: Tight ABF substrate supply has not only pushed up prices by 30-40% but also prolonged delivery lead time to a maximum of three quarters, according to industry sources.

