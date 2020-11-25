Taiwan Cement building PV power station

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan Cement has started constructing a PV power station on fish culture ponds in central Taiwan.

TCC Green Energy, Taiwan Cement's wholly-owned subsidiary which develops renewable energy, is responsible for the project, and Taiyen Green Energy is the EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contractor.

With total investment of over NT$2 billion (US$69 million) and installation capacity of 43.6MWp, the PV power station will begin generating electricity in July 2021, with annual output of 54 million kWh, equivalent to power demand by 16,000 households, the company said.

Taiwan Cement will continue building PV power stations on fish ponds, setting a mid-term target of 200MWp in cumulative installation capacity.

TCC Green Energy has completed renewable energy generation facilities of 35MW in total, and is constructing another 49MW.

Photo: Company