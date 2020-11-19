Highlights of the day: Bright outlook for MediaTek

DIGITIMES staff

MediaTek is likely to report record sales for 2020, and the mobile SoC vendor is confident that its sales will grow further next year. MediaTek's chairman believes the global economy will recover and stimulate demand for handsets and termninal devices. For Taiwan's PCB makers, they may see more orders from Apple for flexible PCBs to be used in next-generation iPhones. And Semco reportedly plans to exit the rigid-flex PCB market segment, partly because demand from Apple may drop.

MediaTek optimistic about 2021: MediaTek is confident its complete mobile SoC lineup will buoy its performance in 2021, according to company chairman Rick Tsai.

Apple may rely more on Taiwan PCB suppliers in 2021: Apple is expected to ramp up flexible PCB (FPCB) demand for its 2021 devices, and is looking to work more closely with its Taiwan-based suppliers including Zhen Ding Technology, Compeq Manufacturing, Unimicron Technology and Career Technology, according to industry sources.

Semco reportedly to exit rigid-flex PCB segment: Samsung Electro-Mechanics (Semco) reportedly will phase out its rigid-flex PCB (RFPCB) business in 2021 amid unfavorable factors on both the supply and demand sides, according to industry sources.