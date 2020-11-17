Global optical transceiver module market rebounding

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Global demand for optical transceiver modules has rebounded recently as capital spending at large-scale datacenters worldwide has returned to a growth track, according to Gene Chen, chairman of optical transceiver maker PCL Technologies.

Capital spending by the world's top-five ICPs (Internet content provider) grew 23% on year in the third quarter of 2020 along with a 25% growth in revenues, Chen said, citing market data.

According to Chen, global optical transceiver module market is poised for a strong rebound starting the second half of 2021 thanks to continued 5G deployments and upgrade needs at datacenters.

Demand for next-generation single-channel 100G transceiver modules will be brisk in 2021-2025, while the industry will start ramping up shipments of 400G models in the second half of 2021, Chen asserted.

The company also revealed that it has begun shipping 25G single-fiber BiDi (bi-directional) transceivers since the third quarter of 2020, with the shipment momentum to continue into the first quarter of 2021.

However, PCL saw an upsurge in shipments of its 32G optical transceiver modules in the third quarter of 2020, resulting in a 15.56% sequential growth in revenues to NT$846 million (US$29.66 million) and a 37.88% increase in net profit to NT$206 million.

PCL's overall revenues are expected to grow 30% in 2020 from a year earlier, the company estimates.