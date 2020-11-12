Highlights of the day: Apple M1 opens Arm floodgates

DIGITIMES staff

Apple's launch of new Macs with its own M1 chips means losses for Intel processor business. And M1 also comes as an encouragement for other Arm-based chip vendors to challenge the dominance of Intel. In the M1 ecosystem, Unimicron reportedly is the sole supplier of ABF susbstrates for the new Apple Silicon. In the gaming sector, a host of makers in Taiwan are gearing up production for Sony's PS5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X games consoles.

Apple M1 threatens Intel: Apple's Arm-based M1 processor featured in the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini is expected to challenge Intel's dominance in the notebook CPU market in the long term, according to sources from the notebook upstream supply chain.

Unimicron reportedly sole ABF substrate supplier for Apple M1 SoC: Taiwan's Unimicron Technology reportedly is the sole supplier of ABF substrates for Apple-designed M1 chipsets powering its just-unveiled new MacBook series.

Taiwan supply chain bracing for new-generation game console boom: Taiwan supply chain players are gearing up for the game console replacement boom to be triggered by Sony's new-generation game console PS5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X, according to industry sources.