Techman robots enter supply chain of Japanese automaker

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Techman Robot under the Quanta Computer Group has seen its collaborative robots enter the supply chain of a leading automaker in Japan to support its next-generation smart inspection system at production lines.

The company said four TM robots with suspension arms have been installed at the inspection system to detect a number of automotive interior components including steering wheel, windshields, speakers, seats, safety belts, instrument panels, and more

Techman continued its robots feature built-in smart vision and are paired with 36 external cameras, working closely with AOI and smart detection solutions to perform the examination job and record all inspection data to facilitate quality optimization.

Its easy-to-operate man-machine interface TMflow enables users to update their operation programs without having to contract system integrator to do the job, the company said.

Techman's robots have won validations by Germany's leading automotive components vendor Continental, which has already adopted them its plant in Hungary, industry sources said.