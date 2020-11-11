IT + CE
Alibaba sees increased 3Q20 revenues
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

China-based e-commerce operator Alibaba Group has reported consolidated revenues of CNY155.059 billion (US$22.84 billion) for third-quarter 2020, up 0.85% sequentially and 30.28% on year.

The revenues consisted of CNY130.922 billion (84.43%) from core e-commerce business, CNY14.899 billion (9.61%) from cloud computing services, CNY8.066 billion (5.20%) from digital media and entertainment services, and CNY1.172 billion (0.76%) from innovation initiatives and others, it said.

Of the core e-commerce revenues, China's retail market accounted for 72.92%; China's wholesale market for 2.78%; overseas retail markets for 5.95%; and overseas wholesale markets for 2.68%.

As of the end of September 2020, Alibaba said it had 757 million active consumers and 881 million active mobile users in its domestic online shopping market.

Alibaba: Financial results, 3Q20 (CNYb)

Item

Amount

Q/Q

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

155.059

0.85%

30.28%

Operating profit

13.634

(60.71%)

(33.05%)

Net profit

26.524

(42.88%)

(62.51%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020

