Alibaba sees increased 3Q20 revenues

China-based e-commerce operator Alibaba Group has reported consolidated revenues of CNY155.059 billion (US$22.84 billion) for third-quarter 2020, up 0.85% sequentially and 30.28% on year.
The revenues consisted of CNY130.922 billion (84.43%) from core e-commerce business, CNY14.899 billion (9.61%) from cloud computing services, CNY8.066 billion (5.20%) from digital media and entertainment services, and CNY1.172 billion (0.76%) from innovation initiatives and others, it said.
Of the core e-commerce revenues, China's retail market accounted for 72.92%; China's wholesale market for 2.78%; overseas retail markets for 5.95%; and overseas wholesale markets for 2.68%.
As of the end of September 2020, Alibaba said it had 757 million active consumers and 881 million active mobile users in its domestic online shopping market.
Alibaba: Financial results, 3Q20 (CNYb)
Item
Amount
Q/Q
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
155.059
0.85%
30.28%
Operating profit
13.634
(60.71%)
(33.05%)
Net profit
26.524
(42.88%)
(62.51%)
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020