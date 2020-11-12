Signify helps Taipei install smart lamps in tunnels

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Netherlands-based Signify has helped Taipei City install LED smart lamps inside eight tunnels and underpasses.

The lamps are CIE 088-compliant, said the company.

With luminance meters installed at both ends of the tunnels and underpasses, the lamps can automatically adjust brightness based on outside sunlight to enable car drivers to quickly adapt their eyes to changes in light intensity.

Base stations for mobile communication, surveillance sensors, electronic displays, power charging facilities and detectors of abnormal audio frequency can be installed at LED smart lamps. For this purpose, Signify has developed Interact City, its connected lighting system for monitoring, controlling and managing street lighting around cities.

A tunnel installed with LED smart lamps in Taipei

Photo: Signify