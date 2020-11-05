Diode maker Eris optimistic about 2021-2022

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Diode maker Eris Technology has said that it is poised to sustain revenue and profit growth in the next couple of years as it has laid out plans for improving production efficiency through manufacturing upgrades.

The focus of the upgrades will include the development of new wafer manufacturing processes and the introduction of smart manufacturing and automation into its production lines that will enable the rollouts of new products, said the company.

It sais it will accelerate the development of advanced wafer manufacturing processes by optimizing the technology ability at its wafer subsidiary, Yea Shin Technology.

Yea Shin completed the development of manufacturing process of its GPP (glass passivation process)-based 6-inch wafer in early 2020 and will begin to roll out GPP wafers soon that will help Eris reduce production costs in 2021 and beyond.

By integrating the resources available within the group, Eris said it will also install automated equipment to realize smart manufacturing at its production lines that will help improve product efficiency, revenue and profit.

The company has reported net profit of NT$19 million (US$664,240) or NT$0.43 per share for the third quarter of 2020. For January-September, net profit totaled NT$77 million or NT$1.74 per share, with a gross margin of 26.62%.

Its revenues increased 48% sequentially but decreased 12.8% on year to NT$120 million in October, with accumulated revenues for the first 10 months of 2020 reaching NT$1.267 billion, down 1.6% on year.