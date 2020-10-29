Highlights of the day: Apple sees strong demand for iPhone 12 Pro

DIGITIMES staff

Demand for the iPhone 12 Pro has been so strong delivery lead time from manufacturers has had to be extended. And Apple is set to increase orders for VCSEL chips supporting the iPhone 12 Pro's LiDAR scanner for immersive augmented reality (AR). The PC market has seen risk sales in the wake of the pandemic, but graphics card vendors may see shipments decline in fourth-quarter 2020, due partly to shortages of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30 series. And notebook components shortages continue to trouble Acer, whhich is able fufill only 30% of its orders.

Apple to increase VCSEL chip orders for iPhone 12 Pro, says sources: Apple is poised to increase its orders for VCSEL chips for ToF-based LiDAR scanners used by the just released iPhone 12 Pro due to strong demand for the model, particularly in the US, according to sources at Taiwan-based supply chain makers.

Graphics card brands to see shrinking 4Q20 sales due to Nvidia card shortages: Motherboard and graphics card manufacturers may see their revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 constrained by the tight supply of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30 series, according to industry sources.

Component shortages continue to disrupt Acer Chromebook shipments: Component shortages continue to disrupt Acer's Chromebook shipments, which can fulfill only 30% of customer orders, with shipments for the remainders having to be deferred, according to the company.