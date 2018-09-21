ATrack to ship positioning trackers to SoftBank

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

GPS tracker device maker ATrack Technology has landed orders for its newly developed 4G LTE plug-and-play satellite positioning trackers from SoftBank with shipments to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to industry sources.

The plug-and-play positioning trackers, designed exclusively for and verified by SoftBank, will market in Japan through SoftBank's sales channels, indicated the sources.

Buoyed by the orders, ATrack expects its sales to rebound in the fourth quarter with the sales momentum to continue into 2019. Additionally, the company is also in talks for possible cooperation with a number of new clients in Japan.

The company reported earlier that it posted revenues NT$12.03 million (US$391,408) for August, down 36.82% on month and 29.12% on year.

For the first eight months of 2018, revenues totaled NT$127 million, decreasing 26.52% from a year earlier.