GPS tracker supplier ATrack reports increased sales for March

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

GPS tracker device maker ATrack Technology has reported revenues of NT$19.13 million (US$653,863) for March, up 17.53% on month and 0.2% on year. For the January-March period, revenues totaled NT$56.23 million, decreasing 1.16% on year.

ATrack expects its performance to improve onward from the second quarter, buoyed by its expanded sales channels in the US, Japan and China.

To ramp up its presence in the US market, the company will highlight an array of new products such as plug-and-play GPS vehicle trackers and ELD (electronic logging device) hardware solutions for commercial trucks and buses at the upcoming NAFA 2018, according to company sources.

The company will also showcase its security and GPS devices at Expo Seguridad Mexico (ESM) 2018 to be held from April 24-28.

ATrack is ramping up its presence in the US, Japan and China

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, April 2018