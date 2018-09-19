Taobao, Test Rite jointly set up smart retail store in Taiwan

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based Taobao online shopping platform and Test Rite International, a trading company and operator of chain retail stores of home-use products, have jointly set up a smart retail store, Taobao x hoi!, in Taipei, according to Test Rite COO Robin Ho.

Taobao x hoi! features digital shelves, electronic price tags and RFID shelves, Ho said. Digital shelves display 3D digital modeling of merchandise items, allowing customers to see different models, colors and specifications and virtual use scenarios. The electronic price tags allow changes in price and name of merchandise items anytime, while the RFID shelves display complete information on chosen merchandise.

Taobao x hoi! is open in Taipei.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2018