Darfon expects green energy business to break even in 4Q18

Darfon Electronics expects its green energy business mainly consisting of own-brand BESV smart electric bicycles, bicycle-use batteries, PV micro-inverters and energy storage devices to reach break-even point in fourth-quarter 2018 and become profitable beginning 2019, according to company chairman Andy Su.

Darfon has exported BESV bicycles to Europe, US and Japan since 2015, and begun to tap the domestic market in 2017, Su said. Darfon opened its second retail store in Taipei on September 14 and will open another in southern Taiwan in late September, Su noted.

Unlike conventional lead-acid battery-powered bikes, BESV bicycles are equipped with motors that monitor riders' pedaling and road conditions to optimize power output.

Darfon has globally sold nearly 20,000 BESV bicycles so far in 2018. Darfon also undertake contract manufacturing for electric bicycles and components, Su indicated.

While keyboards used in notebooks, tablet/notebook hybrid models and desktops took up over 80% of 2017 consolidated revenues, their proportion for 2018 is expected to drop to below 70% and high-end models including luminous, magnetic levitation and gaming models will account for 35-40% of the keyboard sales in the year, Su noted.

