Gemtek posts strong revenue growth for August

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Networking device supplier Gemtek Technology saw its revenues rally 12.47% on month and 52.36% on year to NT$1.53 billion (NT$49.7 million) in August, buoyed by the roll-outs of new products and shipments to new clients, according to company sources.

Sales of new products, including small cell base stations and 802.11ax devices, are expected to gain momentum in the second half of 2018 along with the emerging 5G applications, said the sources.

The prospects for earnings and gross margin are also expected to improve in the second half as the company has managed to pass part of increased production costs on to clients, added the sources.

The company posted a net loss of NT$63.27 million or NT$0.19 per share in the first half of 2018 due mainly to increased products costs caused by rising passive component prices. Gross margin stood at 7.85% in the first half, down from 8.35% of a year earlier.

Gemtek is set to see better performance in 2H18

Photo: Digitimes file photo