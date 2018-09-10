Innolux, HannStar Display report decreased sales for August

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Innolux and HannStar Display both have reported decreased revenues for August. Innolux posted revenues of NT$24.4 billion for August, decreasing 3.1% on month and 10.5% on year.

In the month, Innolux's shipments of large-size panels edged up 0.1% on month to 11.05 million units, while those of small- to medium applications dropped 9.5% sequentially to 24.82 million units.

HannStar Display saw its August revenues drop 18.3% on month and 45% on year to NT$1.326 billion.

HannStar shipped 35.58 million small- to medium-size panels in August, decreasing 24.8% sequentially. Shipments of large-size monitor panels and own-brand large-size products totaled 148,000 units, a decline of 18.2% from the previous month.