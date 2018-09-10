Displays
Innolux, HannStar Display report decreased sales for August
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Innolux and HannStar Display both have reported decreased revenues for August. Innolux posted revenues of NT$24.4 billion for August, decreasing 3.1% on month and 10.5% on year.

In the month, Innolux's shipments of large-size panels edged up 0.1% on month to 11.05 million units, while those of small- to medium applications dropped 9.5% sequentially to 24.82 million units.

HannStar Display saw its August revenues drop 18.3% on month and 45% on year to NT$1.326 billion.

HannStar shipped 35.58 million small- to medium-size panels in August, decreasing 24.8% sequentially. Shipments of large-size monitor panels and own-brand large-size products totaled 148,000 units, a decline of 18.2% from the previous month.

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.