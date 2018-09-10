Bits + chips
Taiwan August export value up on year
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan's export value totaled US$28.30 billion in August 2018, slipping 0.2% sequentially but growing 1.9% on year, while imports totaled US$23.77 billion, down 9.0% sequentially but up 7.9% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Among the exports, electronic components had the largest value of US$9.763 billion in August, increasing 4.6% sequentially and 1.3% on year. ICs accounted for 86% of the segment's value.

Exports and imports for January-August totaled NT$220.48 billion and US$188.17 billion, increasing 8.9% and 11.7% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets (US$m)

Export market

Aug 2018

Jan-Aug 2018

Value

Proportion of total

Trade balance

Value

Proportion of total

Trade balance

China plus HK

11,734

41.5%

7,530

90,442

41.0%

54,600

Six ASEAN countries

4,734

16.7%

1,576

38,760

17.6%

16,056

US

3,330

11.8%

286

25,460

11.5%

3,114

Europe

2,637

9.3%

(306)

20,976

9.5%

(1,904)

Japan

1,849

6.5%

(1,659)

15,162

6.9%

(14,428)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018

