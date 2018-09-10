Taiwan August export value up on year

Taiwan's export value totaled US$28.30 billion in August 2018, slipping 0.2% sequentially but growing 1.9% on year, while imports totaled US$23.77 billion, down 9.0% sequentially but up 7.9% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).
Among the exports, electronic components had the largest value of US$9.763 billion in August, increasing 4.6% sequentially and 1.3% on year. ICs accounted for 86% of the segment's value.
Exports and imports for January-August totaled NT$220.48 billion and US$188.17 billion, increasing 8.9% and 11.7% respectively on year.
MOF: Taiwan's main export markets (US$m)
Export market
Aug 2018
Jan-Aug 2018
Value
Proportion of total
Trade balance
Value
Proportion of total
Trade balance
China plus HK
11,734
41.5%
7,530
90,442
41.0%
54,600
Six ASEAN countries
4,734
16.7%
1,576
38,760
17.6%
16,056
US
3,330
11.8%
286
25,460
11.5%
3,114
Europe
2,637
9.3%
(306)
20,976
9.5%
(1,904)
Japan
1,849
6.5%
(1,659)
15,162
6.9%
(14,428)
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018