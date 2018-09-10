Taiwan August export value up on year

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan's export value totaled US$28.30 billion in August 2018, slipping 0.2% sequentially but growing 1.9% on year, while imports totaled US$23.77 billion, down 9.0% sequentially but up 7.9% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Among the exports, electronic components had the largest value of US$9.763 billion in August, increasing 4.6% sequentially and 1.3% on year. ICs accounted for 86% of the segment's value.

Exports and imports for January-August totaled NT$220.48 billion and US$188.17 billion, increasing 8.9% and 11.7% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets (US$m) Export market Aug 2018 Jan-Aug 2018 Value Proportion of total Trade balance Value Proportion of total Trade balance China plus HK 11,734 41.5% 7,530 90,442 41.0% 54,600 Six ASEAN countries 4,734 16.7% 1,576 38,760 17.6% 16,056 US 3,330 11.8% 286 25,460 11.5% 3,114 Europe 2,637 9.3% (306) 20,976 9.5% (1,904) Japan 1,849 6.5% (1,659) 15,162 6.9% (14,428)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018