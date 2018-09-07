GIS sees revenues up sequentially in August

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Touch panel maker General Interface Solution (GIS) has reported revenues of NT$8.83 billion (US$286.69 million) for August, up 9.79% on month but down 37.42% on year.

For the first eight months of 2018, revenues totaled NT$62.32 billion, decreasing 9.19% from a year earlier.

The company is expected to see its revenues surge to NT$12-14 billion in September, buoyed by shipments of touch lamination products for the forthcoming new LCD-based iPhone device, as well as other touch solutions for 11.2- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, according to a Chinese-language anue.com report.

However, the company's share price plunged NT$16.50 to close at NT$151.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) during the September 6 session.