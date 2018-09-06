TPK sees revenues rebound in August

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Touch panel maker TPK Holding has reported consolidated revenues of NT$11.57 billion (US$375.5 million) for August, up 24.4% on month and 12.9% on year.

Shipments of touch modules to Apple for next-generation iPhone devices contributed to revenue growth for the month, according to industry sources.

Meanwhile, the company also reported a net loss of NT$227 million or NT$0.56 per share for the second quarter of 2018.

TPK is expected to see its revenues expand 70% sequentially to over NT$30 billion in the third quarter with an operating margin of 1-2%, estimated the sources.