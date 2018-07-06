Optical lens maker Newmax June revenues hit 51-month high

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Optical lens maker Newmax Technology saw its revenues rally 42.4% sequentially and 127.1% on year to a 51-month high of NT$149 million (US$4.9 million) in June, buoyed by its integration with Hong Kong-based Q Technology.

Q Technology, one of the top-three camera module makers in China, became the largest shareholder of Newmax in October 2017 through a private placement.

Since then, Newmax has shifted more of its focus to the handset lens market, with shipments to the handset sector currently accounting for 30-40% of total sales, according to company sources, who added that the ratio of handset-use lens products will go higher in the second half of 2018.

Meanwhile, leveraging the company's previous expertise gained in the development of structure light and ToF (time of flight) lenses, Newmax is currently developing 3D lenses for a number of clients, with prospects to begin delivering samples to some clients for verification in the second half of 2018.

Newmax also reported revenues of NT$335 million for the second quarter, up 96% on quarter. Year to date, revenues totaled NT$506 million, increasing 7.8% on year.