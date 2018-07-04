Tyntek to expand production capacity for LED chips for sensing devices

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Tyntek will soon expand production capacity for LED chips used in sensing devices by 87.5%, with the new capacity to gradually come into operation beginning September 2018, according to Economic Daily News.

Tyntek has fully utilized monthly capacity of 60,000 5-inch epitaxial wafers specifically used to make LED chips for use in sensing devices, and will add a capacity for 30,000 6-inch epitaxial wafers. Since a 6-inch epitaxial wafer is equivalent to 1.75 5-inch ones, the additional capacity is 87.5% of the current level.

The capacity expansion is to cope with growing use of LED sensing devices in medical care, security surveillance, AI (artificial intelligence), automotive detecting devices, autonomous vehicles and optical communication.

With the capacity expansion, Tyntek will see the revenue proportion for LED chips used in sensing devices rise from 40-50% to over 60%.