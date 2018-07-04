BenQ Materials June revenues hit 17-month high

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Polarizer maker BenQ Materials saw its consolidated revenues grow 9.5% on month and 17.52% on year to a 17-month high of NT$1.069 billion (US$34.98 million) in June.

A ramp-up of production efficiency of the company's polarizer products as well as other product lines such as medical materials propelled the revenue growth, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report, citing company chairman ZC Chen.

Second-quarter revenues reached NT$3.02 billion, up 2% on quarter and 13% on year. Year-to-date, the company had combined revenues of NT$5.98 billion, increasing 4.03% from a year earlier.

Shipments of polarizer products to parent company AU Optronics (AUO) account for 62% of BenQ Materials' total sales currently.