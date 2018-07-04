Displays
BenQ Materials June revenues hit 17-month high
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Polarizer maker BenQ Materials saw its consolidated revenues grow 9.5% on month and 17.52% on year to a 17-month high of NT$1.069 billion (US$34.98 million) in June.

A ramp-up of production efficiency of the company's polarizer products as well as other product lines such as medical materials propelled the revenue growth, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report, citing company chairman ZC Chen.

Second-quarter revenues reached NT$3.02 billion, up 2% on quarter and 13% on year. Year-to-date, the company had combined revenues of NT$5.98 billion, increasing 4.03% from a year earlier.

Shipments of polarizer products to parent company AU Optronics (AUO) account for 62% of BenQ Materials' total sales currently.

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.