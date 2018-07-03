Asia Pacific kicks off commercial NB-IoT service

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Asia Pacific Telecom (APT) has kicked off its commercial NB-IoT (narrow band-IoT) service, utilizing its GSMA-verified mobile IoT open lab, which supports NB-IoT and eMTC LTE-M technologies, according to a company announcement.

APT said it will offer related NB-IoT services free of charge to potential enterprise clients at the initial stage so as to ramp up the number of subscribers for its new mobile services. It has secured 2.5 million circuit numbers from Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) for the initiation of the NB-IoT service.

APT said that it will open its NB-IoT networks for personal wearable, IoV, entertainment and medical applications, as well as for public service sectors such as smart meter, smart parking and environmental protection monitoring applications.